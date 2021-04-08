Oil Edges Higher as Saudis Say OPEC+ Can Be Nimble on Supplies

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil rose to trade near $60 a barrel — but was headed for a weekly drop — as Saudi Arabia defended the OPEC+ plan to increase output and said the alliance was nimble enough to change course if necessary.

West Texas Intermediate added 0.3% after a small decline Thursday, paring its weekly loss to less than 3%. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said there’s nothing yet in the market “that disturbs us”. The group will continue to meet monthly and it can adjust plans, he said in an interview.

Crude has been hemmed into a narrow range around $60 a barrel since mid-March as investors weigh the roll-out of vaccines and increased activity against Covid-19 flare-ups in some countries. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies plan to reintroduce more than 2 million barrels a day of supply over the coming months. Against that backdrop, Brent’s curve remains backwardated, a bullish pattern marked by higher near-term prices.

“The signals are still very mixed,” said Daniel Hynes, a senior commodities strategist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Rising infections and renewed lockdowns are keeping the market on its toes. However, the curve is in backwardation, premiums are rising, and inventories falling.”