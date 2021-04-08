NYDIG raises $100 million and launches ‘Bitcoin-powered’ insurance initiative By Cointelegraph

NYDIG raises $100 million and launches ‘Bitcoin-powered’ insurance initiative
New York Digital Investment Group announced the completion of a growth capital funding round as well as the launch of a business initiative relating to .
In an announcement today, the New York Digital Investment Group, or NYDG, said it had secured $100 million in funding from major insurance providers including Starr Insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance, and others in addition to its existing strategic partners, New York Life and MassMutual.
