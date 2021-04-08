Northern Ireland Sees Spasm of Violence as Old Tensions Resurface

With rioting by some as young as 13, the violence has shocked politicians, prompting condemnation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain and Northern Ireland’s power-sharing executive, which on Thursday called for calm to be restored. On Thursday, bus drivers parked outside City Hall to protest an incident in which one of their colleagues had his vehicle hijacked and burned.

To add to the concerns, the latest violence took place in sensitive parts of Belfast on the border between areas populated by mainly Protestant communities and those where Roman Catholics mostly live, raising the risks of a violent response.

Despite the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that largely ended decades of bloodshed known as the Troubles, neither sectarian violence, nor the paramilitary groups behind it, have ever fully disappeared from Northern Ireland.

Some people believe that shadowy groups are exploiting sectarian anxieties and frustrations with Covid-19 restrictions to cause problems for police officers who have been clamping down on the groups’ criminal activities.

Though tensions have risen in recent weeks, it was an incident dating back many months that was the catalyst for the most recent violence, which saw rioters burning tires and garbage in the streets.

In June 2020, despite Covid-19 rules banning large gatherings, the police allowed a funeral to go ahead following the death of Bobby Storey, who was considered the head of intelligence of the Irish Republican Army, an armed group dedicated to a united Ireland that waged a violent campaign against British forces during the so-called Troubles.