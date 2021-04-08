Nike settles lawsuit against maker of Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes’ By Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nike Inc said on Thursday it has settled its lawsuit against a Brooklyn company that made “Satan Shoes” in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X, and that the shoes will be recalled.

The settlement with MSCHF Product Studio Inc resolves a trademark infringement lawsuit that Nike (NYSE:) filed last week over the black-and-red, devil-themed sneakers, which carry the Nike “swoosh” logo and cost $1,018 a pair.

Lawyers for MSCHF were not immediately available for comment.

MSCHF’s shoes are customized versions of the Nike Air Max 97 sneakers, with midsoles purporting to contain one drop of human blood.

They are also printed with “Luke 10:18,” a biblical passage referring to Satan’s descent from heaven. Only 666 pairs were made.

Nike said MSCHF agreed to back any Satan Shoes and Jesus Shoes, which were launched in 2019 and also based on the Air Max 97, for their original retail prices, “in order to remove them from circulation.”

