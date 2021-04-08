Mets walk off with wild win after HBP in strike zone

The New York Mets had one of the most insane walk-off wins you will ever see on Thursday afternoon, and more than a few people feel they did not deserve it.

The Mets scored the winning run against the Miami Marlins after outfielder Michael Conforto was hit on the elbow by a pitch with the bases loaded. What was really wild about the play is that the pitch was in the strike zone and was actually called a strike by the home plate umpire. Had the ball not hit Conforto’s elbow pad, he would have been called out on strikes.

You can see the video below: