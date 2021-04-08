Men’s Frozen Four 2021: TV channel, time, how to watch NCAA men’s ice hockey championship

Men’s college hockey has reached its final four teams.
Four teams will descend on Pennsylvania with the chance at the ultimate men’s college hockey prize. One school — Minnesota Duluth — will be looking for its third straight championship while the other three are aiming for title No. 1.
Minnesota Duluth’s past two championships came in 2018 and 2019; there was no champ in 2020 because of COVID-19. If it wins, it’ll be only the second team to do it and the first team since Michigan (1951-53).
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 Men’s Frozen Four.
When is the 2021 Men’s Frozen Four?
Semifinal: St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota State
- Date: Thursday, April 8
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
Semifinal: Minnesota Duluth vs. Massachusetts
- Date: Thursday, April 8
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
Championship: TBD
- Date: Saturday, April 10
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
What channel is the 2021 Men’s Frozen Four on?
All three games will be broadcast on ESPN2. John Buccigross will have the call alongside Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen. In Canada, fans can watch all the games on TSN.ca and the TSN app. The national championship game will be on TSN2.
Where is the 2021 Men’s Frozen Four taking place?
This year’s men’s national ice hockey championship will be held at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. It marks the first time since 2013 when Yale won.
Will there be fans in attendance?
PPG Paints Arena will not be filled to the rafters with crazed hockey fans. Instead, approximately 4,500 fans will be in attendance. Fans must follow social-distancing guidelines. Each school was allotted 300 tickets.
How has COVID-19 impacted the 2021 Men’s Frozen Four?
UMass will be without four players because of COVID protocols: goaltenders Henry Graham and Filip Lindberg, and forward Jerry Harding and Carson Gicewicz. Lindberg is the team’s top goalie and Gicewicz is the team’s leading goal scorer.
The team’s student equipment manager Zac Steigmeyer will serve as the backup to Matt Murray.
Which players have been drafted by NHL teams?
Massachusetts
|NAME
|POS.
|TEAM
|YEAR (RD./PICK)
|Marc Del Gaizo
|D
|NSH
|2019 (4th/109)
|Zac Jones
|D
|NYR
|2019 (3rd/68)
|Matt Kessel
|D
|STL
|2020 (5th/150)
|Filip Lindberg*
|G
|MIN
|2019 (7th/197)
*As noted, Lindberg will not be suiting up because of COVID protocols.
Minnesota Duluth
|NAME
|POS.
|TEAM
|YEAR (RD./PICK)
|Blake Biondi
|F
|MTL
|2020 (4th/109)
|Matt Cairns
|D
|EDM
|2016 (3rd/84)
|Noah Cates
|F
|PHI
|2017 (5th/137)
|Wyatt Kaiser
|D
|CHI
|2020 (3rd/81)
|Cole Koepke
|F
|TBL
|2018 (6th/183)
|Luke Loheit
|F
|OTT
|2018 (7th/194)
|Quinn Olson
|F
|BOS
|2019 (3rd/92)
|Nick Burgess
|F
|MIN
|2017 (7th/209)
Minnesota State
|NAME
|POS.
|TEAM
|YEAR (RD.)
|Todd Burgess
|F
|OTT
|2016 (4th/103)
|Nathan Smith
|F
|WPG
|2018 (3rd/91)
St. Cloud State
|NAME
|POS.
|TEAM
|YEAR (RD.)
|Sam Hentges
|F
|MIN
|2018 (7th/210)
|David Hrenak
|G
|LAK
|2018 (5th/144)
|Veeti Miettinen
|F
|TOR
|2020 (6th/168)
|Nick Perbix
|D
|TBL
|2017 (6th/169)
Who won the past 10 NCAA men’s ice hockey national championships?
2011: Minnesota Duluth
2012: Boston College
2013: Yale
2014: Union
2015: Providence
2016: North Dakota
2017: Denver
2018: Minnesota Duluth
2019: Minnesota Duluth
2020: None