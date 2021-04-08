McDonald’s to hire 25,000 staff in Texas this month By Reuters

(Reuters) – McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:) said on Thursday it would hire 25,000 people in its restaurants across Texas, United States in April.

The burger chain said it will hire for crew and management positions in a three-day event from April 13-15.

Last year, McDonald’s hired around 260,000 restaurant staff in the United States when stores reopened for diners after serving them through delivery, drive-thru and takeaway for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McDonald’s, which owns about 14,000 restaurants in the United States, hires thousands of restaurant employees every summer across the country, drawing several high-school and college students for the job.

