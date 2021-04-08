Masters leaderboard 2021: Live golf scores, results from Thursday’s Round 1

It’s back to being a tradition unlike any other, like all the others. The Masters, postponed in 2020 and played in the fall for the first time in history, returns to its familiar place on the spring sports calendar with a semblance of normalcy.

Five months ago, Dustin Johnson accepted the first green jacket of his career from Tiger Woods under unusual COVID-19 circumstances, without fans on a rain-scrunched November weekend. Fans are back at Augusta National in a limited capacity, but Woods is not. Golf’s 44-year-old superstar is recovering from a life-threatening car accident in February and will miss his first Masters since 2017.

Johnson, ranked No. 1 in the world, enters the weekend as a co-favorite to win along with Bryson DeChambeau atop the 88-player field. There hasn’t been a repeat winner in back-to-back years at the Masters since Woods in 2001-02. DeChambeau, who finished T-34th in 2020’s tournament, has not placed higher than T-21st at Augusta.

Jordan Spieth (+1200) also has momentum on his side thanks to a win at the Valero Texas Open last weekend, stirring the hopes of his supporters. The three-time major winner took golf by storm in 2015 by capturing the Masters and the U.S. Open, but he hadn’t won much of anything since the 2017 British Open.

Jon Rahm (+1200), Justin Thomas (+1200) and Rory McIlroy (+1900) are expected to be among the other top challengers to accept a green jacket from Johnson this weekend.

Follow live scores from each round of the 2021 Masters with our leaderboard, along with updated tee times and TV coverage.

Masters leaderboard 2021

How to watch the Masters

ESPN and CBS will split live coverage of the Masters in 2021. The tournament starts on ESPN for Rounds 1-2 on Thursday and Friday (3-7:30 p.m. ET). CBS resumes coverage with Round 3 on Saturday (3-7 p.m. ET) and concludes with Round 4 on Sunday (2-7 p.m. ET). As is tradition at Augusta, Masters.com is the only place to watch morning coverage of each round before network coverage begins.

You can also stream the Masters on ESPN+ or via fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Here is the full breakdown for the Masters TV schedule (all times Eastern):

Date Time (ET) TV channel Thursday, April 8 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Friday, April 9 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Saturday, April 10 3-7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Sunday, April 11 2-7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Masters tee times

Here are the complete Masters tee times for Rounds 1-2 on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, Round 1

Tee time (ET) Group 8 a.m. Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford 8:12 a.m. Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli 8:24 a.m. Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink 8:36 a.m. Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb 8:48 a.m. Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long 9 a.m. Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd 9:12 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners 9:24 a.m. Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner 9:36 a.m. Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ 9:48 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer 10:06 a.m. Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland 10:18 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 10:30 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci 10:42 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy 10:54 a.m. Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey 11:06 a.m. Vijay Singh, Martin Laird 11:18 a.m. Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay 11:30 a.m. Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger 11:42 a.m. Mike Weir, C.T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre 11:54 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin 12:12 p.m. Victor Perez, Jason Kovrak, Marc Leishman 12:24 p.m. Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne 12:36 p.m. Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland 12:48 p.m. Shane Rose, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar 1 p.m. Billy Horschel, Tyrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer 1:12 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler 1:24 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick 1:36 p.m. Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa 1:48 p.m. Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas 2 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

