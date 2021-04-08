Masters 2021 purse, payout breakdown: How much prize money does the winner make?

Winning any of golf’s four majors is an incredible accomplishment, but there is something special about finishing atop the leaderboard at the Masters. The winner from the previous year placing the green jacket on the most recent champion is one of the coolest traditions in sports.
Oh, and taking home a gigantic check must be pretty nice, too.
Even for the golfers who don’t have great performances at Augusta National, making the cut and playing four rounds can result in a solid payout. Just last year, the four players who finished tied for 51st each walked away with $28,003 — not bad at all for a few days of work.
What’s on the line at this year’s event? Here is the full breakdown of the 2021 Masters Tournament purse, including how much money the winner will earn.
Masters Tournament purse 2021
The purse at the 2021 Masters is expected to be the same as last year: $11.5 million. That is the second-largest purse of any major, behind only the U.S. Open’s $12.5 million.
How much money does the winner get?
Based on that total, the winner’s share of the prize money would be $2.07 million, the same amont Dustin Johnson took home in November.
Masters Tournament payouts
(Payouts based on figures from the 2020 Masters)
|Place
|Golfer
|Payout
|1
|Dustin Johnson
|$2.07 million
|T2
|Cameron Smith
|$1.01 million
|T2
|Sungjae Im
|$1.01 million
|4
|Justin Thomas
|$552,000
|T5
|Rory McIlroy
|$437,000
|T5
|Dylan Frittelli
|$437,000
|T7
|C.T. Pan
|$358,417
|T7
|Brooks Koepka
|$358,417
|T7
|Jon Rahm
|$358,417
|T10
|Webb Simpson
|$287,500
|T10
|Corey Conners
|$287,500
|T13
|Marc Leishman
|$215,625
|T13
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$215,625
|T13
|Kevin Na
|$215,625
|T13
|Abraham Ancer
|$215,625
|T17
|Xander Schauffele
|$178,250
|T17
|Patrick Cantlay
|$178,250
|T19
|Scottie Scheffler
|$144,325
|T19
|Cameron Champ
|$144,325
|T19
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$144,325
|T19
|Sebastian Munoz
|$144,325
|T23
|Justin Rose
|$115,000
|T23
|Louis Oosthuizen
|$115,00
|T25
|Danny Willett
|$91,713
|T25
|Charl Schwartzel
|$91,713
|T25
|Shane Lowry
|$91,713
|T25
|Ian Poulter
|$91,713
|T29
|Nick Taylor
|$74,750
|T29
|Bernhard Langer
|$74,750
|T29
|Chez Reavie
|$74,750
|T29
|Rickie Fowler
|$74,750
|T29
|Sung Kang
|$74,750
|T34
|Adam Scott
|$62,100
|T34
|Bryson DeChambeau
|$62,100
|T34
|Si Woo Kim
|$62,100
|T34
|Andy Ogletree
|Amateur
|T38
|Lee Westwood
|$50,600
|T38
|Tiger Woods
|$50,600
|T38
|Paul Casey
|$50,600
|T38
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$50,600
|T38
|Tony Finau
|$50,600
|T44
|Shugo Imahira
|$41,400
|T44
|Collin Morikawa
|$41,400
|T46
|Matt Wallace
|$33,672
|T46
|Charles Howell III
|$33,672
|T46
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|$33,672
|T46
|Victor Perez
|$33,672
|T46
|Jordan Spieth
|$33,672
|T51
|Mike Weir
|$28,003
|T51
|Jazz Janewattananond
|$28,003
|T51
|Zach Johnson
|$28,003
|T51
|Rafa Cabrera-Bello
|$28,003
|T55
|John Augenstein
|Amateur
|T55
|Phil Mickelson
|$26,680
|57
|Bubba Watson
|$26,450
|58
|Bernd Wiesberger
|$26,220
|59
|Brandt Snedeker
|$25,990
|60
|Jimmy Walker
|$25,760