Home Sports Masters 2021 purse, payout breakdown: How much prize money does the winner...

Masters 2021 purse, payout breakdown: How much prize money does the winner make?

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
6

Winning any of golf’s four majors is an incredible accomplishment, but there is something special about finishing atop the leaderboard at the Masters. The winner from the previous year placing the green jacket on the most recent champion is one of the coolest traditions in sports.

Oh, and taking home a gigantic check must be pretty nice, too.

Even for the golfers who don’t have great performances at Augusta National, making the cut and playing four rounds can result in a solid payout. Just last year, the four players who finished tied for 51st each walked away with $28,003 — not bad at all for a few days of work.

What’s on the line at this year’s event? Here is the full breakdown of the 2021 Masters Tournament purse, including how much money the winner will earn.

MORE: Masters tee times, TV coverage, live stream and more

Masters Tournament purse 2021

The purse at the 2021 Masters is expected to be the same as last year: $11.5 million. That is the second-largest purse of any major, behind only the U.S. Open’s $12.5 million.

How much money does the winner get?

Based on that total, the winner’s share of the prize money would be $2.07 million, the same amont Dustin Johnson took home in November.

Masters Tournament payouts

(Payouts based on figures from the 2020 Masters)

PlaceGolferPayout
1Dustin Johnson$2.07 million
T2Cameron Smith$1.01 million
T2Sungjae Im$1.01 million
4Justin Thomas$552,000
T5Rory McIlroy$437,000
T5Dylan Frittelli$437,000
T7C.T. Pan$358,417
T7Brooks Koepka$358,417
T7Jon Rahm$358,417
T10Webb Simpson$287,500
T10Corey Conners$287,500
T13Marc Leishman$215,625
T13Hideki Matsuyama$215,625
T13Kevin Na$215,625
T13Abraham Ancer$215,625
T17Xander Schauffele$178,250
T17Patrick Cantlay$178,250
T19Scottie Scheffler$144,325
T19Cameron Champ$144,325
T19Tommy Fleetwood$144,325
T19Sebastian Munoz$144,325
T23Justin Rose$115,000
T23Louis Oosthuizen$115,00
T25Danny Willett$91,713
T25Charl Schwartzel$91,713
T25Shane Lowry$91,713
T25Ian Poulter$91,713
T29Nick Taylor$74,750
T29Bernhard Langer$74,750
T29Chez Reavie$74,750
T29Rickie Fowler$74,750
T29Sung Kang$74,750
T34Adam Scott$62,100
T34Bryson DeChambeau$62,100
T34Si Woo Kim$62,100
T34Andy OgletreeAmateur
T38Lee Westwood$50,600
T38Tiger Woods$50,600
T38Paul Casey$50,600
T38Christiaan Bezuidenhout$50,600
T38Tony Finau$50,600
T44Shugo Imahira$41,400
T44Collin Morikawa$41,400
T46Matt Wallace$33,672
T46Charles Howell III$33,672
T46Matthew Fitzpatrick$33,672
T46Victor Perez$33,672
T46Jordan Spieth$33,672
T51Mike Weir$28,003
T51Jazz Janewattananond$28,003
T51Zach Johnson$28,003
T51Rafa Cabrera-Bello$28,003
T55John AugensteinAmateur
T55Phil Mickelson$26,680
57Bubba Watson$26,450
58Bernd Wiesberger$26,220
59Brandt Snedeker$25,990
60Jimmy Walker$25,760

RELATED ARTICLES

©