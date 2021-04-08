Mancini got standing O in first home game since surgery

Trey Mancini had a memorable afternoon at the Baltimore Orioles’ home opener on Thursday.

Mancini was playing his first game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards since he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer last March. Mancini missed the 2020 season, but he was declared cancer-free in November and was able to return in 2021.

Mancini was recognized with a huge standing ovation from Orioles fans in pregame introductions as well as before his first at-bat against the Boston Red Sox. Even Red Sox players joined in the applause.