Man found with head injury at Queensland home dies in hospital

A man has died in hospital after being found with serious head injuries at a home in Central Queensland.

Paramedics were called to a home in Woorabinda yesterday morning after the man was found unconscious.

The 44-year-old man was taken to Woorabinda Hospital before being transferred to Rockhampton Hospital where he died early this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the man was found with serious head injuries. (Nine)

9News understands there had been a small gathering of people at the home at the time and police are interviewing potential witnesses.