MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. Apple company logos are seen as two MacBooks stand next to each other in an office in Vienna

(Reuters) – Production of some Apple Inc (NASDAQ:)’s MacBooks and iPads has been postponed due to a global component shortage, the reported on Thursday.

Chip shortages have caused delays in a key step in MacBook production, according to the report, which added that some iPad assembly was postponed because of a shortage of displays and display components. (https://s.nikkei.com/3uAZhI7)

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR