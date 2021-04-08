MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple

© Reuters. Apple company logos are seen as two MacBooks stand next to each other in an office in Vienna
(Reuters) – Production of some Apple Inc (NASDAQ:)’s MacBooks and iPads has been postponed due to a global component shortage, the reported on Thursday.
Chip shortages have caused delays in a key step in MacBook production, according to the report, which added that some iPad assembly was postponed because of a shortage of displays and display components. (https://s.nikkei.com/3uAZhI7)
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
