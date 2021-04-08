Lucas Till Pens ‘Love Letter’ to Co-Stars and Crew After ‘MacGyver’ Cancellation

CBS

The Angus MacGyver depicter dedicates his new Instagram post to the castmates and crew members of his television show as he bids farewell after the series is canned.

AceShowbiz –

Actor Lucas Till has bid a fond farewell to his title role as MacGyver after TV bosses announced the current season five would be its last.

The star will appear as Angus MacGyver for the final time as the series finale airs on America’s CBS on 30 April (21), and Till has now reflected on the impact of the action reboot on his career in a farewell post on Instagram.

“Where to begin?” he started. “The past five years have been what I will look on later as THE most formative years of my life.”

“Lots of tough, lots of love. I made life long friends, actually no, family. I learned to push myself to new limits, breaking through and through and through.”

“Was nervous to take up the mantle of an icon and you guys allowed me into your homes and accepted me. I’m like the Roger Moore of MacGyvers now thanks to your support. Lol (laugh out loud) (sic).”

Till went on to offer a “love letter” to his colleagues on the show, insisting they have become his “new family” as he expressed his eternal gratitude to the entire cast and crew.

“MacGyver” was a reboot of the original 1985 series, which starred Richard Dean Anderson.

Co-star Robert Patrick was quick to respond to Lucas Till’s message, “So grateful I had an opportunity to work with you on this show! You are an excellent number 1 and set the tone!”

Wilmer Valderrama penned a similar comment, “I am incredibly proud to know you through all of this my brother. You are a true leader, can’t wait to be front row for your next chapter!”