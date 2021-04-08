Lone Star’ Star Ronen Rubenstein Gets Teary Eyed Over Support for His Coming Out as Bisexual

Instagram

The ‘Smiley Face Killers’ actor has come clean about his sexual orientation in a revealing new interview, and credited the ‘Tarlos’ fans for making him feel safe to openly talk about it.

AceShowbiz –

Ronen Rubenstein has gotten emotional over the outpouring support he received from fans and followers. One day after coming out as a bisexual, the actor known for his portrayal of TK Strand on “9-1-1: Lone Star” admitted that he got teary-eyed seeing the love.

Making use of Twitter on Thursday, April 8, the 27-year-old actor tweeted, “Reading your thousands of comments through tear filled eyes.” Seemingly ignoring the negativity he might get from his bisexual confession, he added, “Only seeing Love & Support.”

“I’m not surprised, because you guys are truly #TheBestFansInTheWorld,” the “Orange Is The New Black” alum continued further. He concluded by leaving a thank you note to his fans as writing, “I’m honored to share this moment with you all. I Love You. THANK YOU.”

Ronen Rubenstein shared his feelings after announcing his sexual orietation on Twitter.

Ronen opened up about his sexual orientation in an interview with Variety, which was published on Wednesday, April 7. “I fully identify as bisexual,” the actor told the outlet during their Zoom chat. “I literally just got goosebumps saying that. It feels so good to talk about it, it feels so good to finally be comfortable with it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ronen described his transformation as a “journey” that was enabled by his work as an actor. “The fans, especially the Tarlos fans, it’s one of the biggest reasons that I finally felt safe and comfortable to talk about it and to finally embrace it and be happy about it,” he admitted as referring to the ship name fans have given to TK’s relationship with Carlos Reyes which played by Rafael L. Silva.

“Carlos and I have a huge make-out scene where we, like, burst through the door, and we’re ripping our clothes off,” the “Smiley Face Killers” actor remembered of one of the couple’s steamier scenes. He added, “It’s super hot, and it just goes on. It just doesn’t stop. We’re, like, crashing against the walls, and then we end up on the couch.”

Ronen confessed to have warned his family and friends about the scene since the members of LGBTQ community are “just not welcomed” in his hometown. “I warned my parents and my friends for months,” he recalled. “I said, ‘Listen, I understand if you guys don’t want to watch it, I understand you probably might say some really ignorant, close-minded stuff or you just might not want to watch it and I get that too.’ ”

“It’s either you faced insane amounts of profanity, like the F-word was thrown around all the time or you would get your ass kicked if you were gay. So there was definitely a fear of sort of embracing how I felt,” he continued. “I was definitely more aware of it in high school. I was aware of my feelings and how I started looking at men, but I couldn’t talk to anybody about it.”