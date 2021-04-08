London copper picks up on weak dollar, U.S. infrastructure plans

Article content

HANOI — Copper prices in London rose on Thursday, buoyed by a weakening dollar and hopes of a pick-up in metals demand from a $2 trillion infrastructure proposal in the United States.

Three-month copper on the LME rose 0.8% to $8,989 a tonne, as the dollar hovered near a more than two-week low, making greenback-priced metals more attractive to holders of other currencies.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet with lawmakers in coming weeks on his proposed infrastructure bill, which is expected boost demand for industrial metals.

Meanwhile, the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.4% at 66,850 yuan ($10,207.98) a tonne, having dropped to 66,310 yuan a tonne earlier in the session, its lowest level since Apr. 2.

The Yangshan copper premium dropped to $54 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 27, indicating weakening demand for imported metal from top consumer China.

Copper inventories in warehouses approved by the London Metal Exchange climbed to 150,325 tonnes, their highest since Nov. 26, while ShFE stockpiles were last at 188,359 tonnes, their highest since Sept. 18.

Sentiment has been dampened by signs that the Chinese government is looking to quell asset bubbles, ANZ analysts said in a note.