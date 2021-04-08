Lance Armstrong’s Son Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault

Instagram

Luke Armstrong has been taken into police custody in Texas as he’s accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at his father’s house when he was 18 years old.

Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong‘s son has been arrested in Texas for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Luke Armstrong, 21, allegedly drove the 16 year old girl to his dad’s Austin home and assaulted her in 2018, when he was 18, according to the arrest affidavit, obtained by KXAN.

His accuser reported the incident to police in November (21), claiming she was drunk when Luke picked her up from a party and fell asleep during the drive. She woke up as he was allegedly sexually assaulting her on a sofa.

Luke reportedly admitted to having sex with his accuser in a phone call with her in December, according to the affidavit.

An attorney for Armstrong has denied the allegations, telling the news outlet that his client and the accuser had been in a consensual relationship.

“What occurred three years ago in high school was not a crime and was not a sexual assault,” Randy Leavitt says. “It was a consensual relationship then and continued consensually between two young people with both ultimately going their separate ways. It wasn’t a one-time thing. They had something of a relationship going on for a brief period of time.”

In 2012, Lance Armstrong was stripped of his achievements from August 1998 onward, including his seven Tour de France titles after investigations discovered he had used performance-enhancing drugs. He was also slapped with a lifetime ban from all sports.

After years of denial, he finally admitted to doping in a 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey.