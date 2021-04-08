Khloe Kardashian Strips Off on Instagram Live to Show Her Body Is Real After Unedited Pic Removal

Instagram

The former ‘Kocktails with Khloe’ host also speaks of her rights to have control of how she wants her body to be presented and laments about being constantly judged by public.

Khloe Kardashian is reclaiming her rights to have control of determining how she wants her body to be presented to public. In the wake of the talks about removal of her unedited bikini picture, the reality TV star went on Instagram Live to show that her body is not fake.

In clips of the livestream which she later posted on her feed on Wednesday, April 7, the mother of one stripped off in front of her fans. She took off her sweatshirt and pulled down her sweatpants to show off her sculpted abs, pulling up the strings of her thongs while posing for the camera.

In more saucy footage included in the same post, Khloe went topless and only wore nude-colored panties while covering her breasts with one hand as she filmed herself on the mirror with her phone camera. “Yes I did a live to show you all this isn’t photoshopped,” she captioned the videos.

The Good American founder also penned a lengthy statement addressing the unedited bikini photo snafu. “Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” she opened her statement. “The photo that was posted this week is beautiful.”

Explaining the decision to have the unauthorized photo being taken down, the 36-year-old wrote, “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point – and then shares it to the world – you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared – regardless of who you are.”

Khloe then opened up about living under “the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear.” She noted, “I’m of course not asking for sympathy but I am asking to be acknowledged for being human.”

“For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world,” she went on lamenting. “And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles, I am told I couldn’t have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all.”

Admitting that she loves “a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there,” she stressed, “My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star also had a message for others “who feel the constant pressure of not ever feeling perfect enough,” saying, “I want you to know I see you and I understand. Everyday I am told by my family and friends who love me that I am beautiful but I know that it needs to be believed from within.”

“We are all unique and perfect in our own way,” she reminded them. “Whichever way one chooses to be seen. I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy.”

Khloe previously made headlines after her unedited bikini picture surfaced on the internet. Her team later had the photo, which featured her standing by a pool in a skimpy leopard print string bikini, being taken down as she reportedly went “ballistic” over it.

Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer of Kim Kardashian‘s KKW brand, meanwhile, has explained the reason behind the image takedown to Page Six. “The color edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” she reasoned. “Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”