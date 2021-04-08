Khloe Kardashian Addressed That Unedited Bikini Photo

“My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice.”
And while there were mixed opinions about the drastic measures to rid the internet of the photo, Khloé has spoken out about having “the right to ask for it not to be shared.”
“The photo that was posted this week is beautiful,” Khloé wrote on Instagram. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have the right to ask for it not to be shared.”
She continued, “In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear.”
“For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world,” Khloé wrote.
“When I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life…I am told that I couldn’t have done it all through hard work and I must have paid for it all,” she noted.
Khloé acknowledged that she loves “a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there — the same way I throw on some make-up, get my nails done, or wear a pair of heels to present myself to the world the way I want to be seen and it’s exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically.”
“My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore,” she declared.
Khloé added that she isn’t looking for sympathy but instead “to be acknowledged for being human.”
She also sent a message to fans who also “feel the constant pressure of not ever feeling perfect enough,” telling them they are “unique and perfect” in their own way and must no longer live life “trying to fit in the perfect mold” that others have set.
And to top it all off, Khloé shared several stripped down videos, showing off what her body actually looks like, “unretouched and unfiltered.”
