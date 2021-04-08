Kevin Durant, Draymond Green finally explain conversation that led to famous meme

Back on April 16, 2017, Kevin Durant made his Warriors playoff debut for a team that was expected to (and ultimately did) run its way through the rest of the league on the way to a championship. Durant was sensational in the opener of the first-round series between Golden State and Portland, scoring 32 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 121-109 victory.

In fact, Durant was so good that Warriors forward Draymond Green turned into KD’s own personal hype man during the game. Cameras caught Green chatting in Durant’s ear as the former NBA MVP confidently nodded along.

And thus, a meme was born. Some examples:

The meme has been used countless times since that evening, but Durant and Green had never really offered specifics about the viral moment — until now.

During the most recent episode of “The ETCs with Kevin Durant” podcast, Durant and co-host Eddie Gonzalez discussed several subjects with Green, including that famous meme. It turns out the conversation was … exactly what it looked like.

Durant: “It was really the gas.” Green: “I was definitely gassing him up like, ‘Yo, can’t nobody f— with you! Can’t nobody f—ing stop you!’ That’s what I was saying.” Durant: “I was sitting there like, ‘Yeah, n—, I know.’ Yeah, I liked his gas, though. I ain’t had this from nobody.” Green: “I’m like, ‘K, if you do this, they can’t f—ing stop you!’ He’s like, ‘Yup, you’re right. I know. I know.’ That’s really what it was.” Durant: “That’s exactly what it was.”

Mystery solved. Or, to put it in meme terms, “When you can finally tell your friend what KD and Draymond were talking about.”