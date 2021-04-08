Kesha Not Impressed With Caitlyn Jenner’s Cringey Cover of ‘Tik Tok’ on ‘The Masked Singer’

Instagram

The 34-year-old star cannot help but hide her face into her shirt when watching the father of Kylie and Kendall Jenner sing her hit song on the competition show.

AceShowbiz –

Kesha, who was previously known as Ke$ha, has reacted to Caitlyn Jenner‘s cringey cover of her song on “The Masked Singer“. When watching the father of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner perform “Tik Tok” on the competition show, the Grammy nominee made it clear that she is not impressed with it.

Making use of TikTok on Tuesday, April 6, the 34-year-old star put out a video of herself hiding her face into her shirt while watching Caitlyn’s performance. Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Live for a cover and live for this outfit… but i mean i have to go.” She then added in the caption, “Feeling like [P. Diddy]… I think?”

Kesha’s reaction came around three weeks after Caitlyn performed her hit song as the Phoenix. The ex-husband of Kris Jenner previously revealed to Us Weekly that she “worked for two months on these three songs” before getting eliminated in the March 17 episode of the show.

“I did ‘Tik Tok’ and I was going to do The Temptations song, ‘I Know You Wanna Leave Me’, and I had a John Denver song. It was tough to get those down,” she admitted at that time. “If I were to go [and do] all the [songs] at the finals, I would have had to learn eight songs. It took me so long to get a couple songs down.”

Caitlyn also divulged that she asked her son Brandon Jenner to train her for “The Masked Singer” preparation. She explained, “He has a studio in his house, so I went downtown to his studio where I could record it and I worked on the songs with him. It was really great… Brandon got really into it and it was a big bonding moment for us. It was fun working on the songs with him.”