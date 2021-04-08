Joe Biden’s Son Hunter’s Caught in Compromising Positions With Prostitutes in Leaked Photos





The private photos are said to be obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop, which he reportedly left at a computer repair shop in Delaware in 2019 but never returned for it.

AceShowbiz –

It’s obvious that Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden left out his scandalous secrets from his newly-released memoir “Beautiful Things”. The untold part of his life has now been uncovered as some of his private images have been leaked online.

Daily Mail has obtained and published photos of the president’s son in compromising positions with alleged prostitutes. One of the images features Hunter pulling a woman’s hair while he was half undressed. Another snap has him lying on bed with two women on top of him.

The 51-year-old reportedly photographed and filmed himself, often with two prostitutes at a time. The saucy pictures are said to be derived from Hunter’s personal laptop which he abandoned. The second son of President Biden and his first wife Neilia Hunter Biden reportedly left his MacBook Pro laptop at a Wilmington, Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019 but he never returned for it.

Now, contents of the laptop have allegedly been verified by top forensics experts. It contains a cache of 103,000 text messages, 154,000 emails and more than 2,000 photos, which also expose his apparent criminal activity with his associates, including drug trafficking and prostitution.

The laptop’s contents reportedly also reveal how Hunter begged his father to run for president in 2019 to salvage Hunter’s own reputation and how he repeatedly dodged police action against him despite constantly dealing with drug pushers and prostitutes and having multiple run-ins with law enforcement. The site further states that, based on the evidence from the laptop, Hunter was guarded by a Secret Service agent while on a 2018 drug and prostitute binge in Hollywood, despite not being entitled to protection at the time.

This is not the first time Hunter’s private images were leaked online. Back in October 2020 during his father’s presidential campaign, photos and footage of the hedge fund investor engaging in sexual acts with several women and using drugs were uploaded on Chinese website GTV.