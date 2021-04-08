Jodie Turner-Smith Leaves ‘The Witcher’ Prequel, Tyler Perry Develops Madea Origin TV Series

WENN

The ‘Queen and Slim’ actress drops out of ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ while the Madea creator is revisiting his famous onscreen character for a new television show.

A scheduling conflict has forced Jodie Turner-Smith to exit Netflix’s “The Witcher” prequel.

The actress was set to lead the cast of the six-part limited series, “The Witcher: Blood Origin“.

Confirming the news to Deadline on Wednesday night (07Apr21), a Netflix spokesperson said, “Due to a change in the production schedule for The Witcher: Blood Origin limited series, unfortunately Jodie Turner-Smith will no longer be able to continue on in the role of Eile.”

Her role of an elite warrior will be recast.

New mum Turner-Smith has a busy 2021 – she’ll star in “After Yang“, opposite Colin Farrell, and Michael B. Jordan‘s “Without Remorse“, while she will also star as Anne Boleyn in a three-part U.K. mini-series.

Meanwhile, Tyler Perry is going back in time to revisit his beloved Madea character as a 20-something for a new TV series.

The writer/director has teamed with bosses at Showtime to develop drama series “Mabel“, which focuses on the tough-talking matriarch’s origins in the early 1970s.

Perry and Tim Palen will executive produce the series alongside twin sister writers JaNeika and JaSheika James.

Tyler launched his career by playing 60-something Mabel ‘Madea’ Earlene Simmons onstage in the play “I Can Do Bad All by Myself“. The role became a film franchise, which began with Perry’s first movie, 2005’s “Diary of a Mad Black Woman“, and ended with “A Madea Family Funeral” in 2019, after which the star insisted he’d never play the character again.