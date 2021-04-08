Jeannie Mai Reveals She Threw Her Three-Page Wedding Vows in the Pool After Marrying Jeezy

Instagram

When opening up about her March 27 nuptials, ‘The Real’ co-host discloses that her rapper husband ‘didn’t write down his vows, he spoke them from the heart.’

AceShowbiz –

Jeannie Mai has offered more details of her wedding to Jeezy (Young Jeezy). Having married the “Soul Survivor” rapper around a week prior, “The Real” co-host revealed that she threw her three-page wedding vows in the pool after the ceremony.

The 42-year-old shared her story when speaking to PEOPLE. “Everybody knows on ‘The Real’ that I’m long-winded… So my vows were on three pages and I read every word to him,” she said, before adding, “[After I] was done, I threw them into the pool because they’ve been sealed in his heart forever.”

During the chat, Jeannie could not help but gush over her husband. “I can’t find anybody, whether it’s God himself or the Bible, that would be able to say how I feel for Jay,” she raved. “For Jay, he’s a man of words. He’s an artist, a songwriter, and he knows exactly how to describe what it feels to marry me.”

“We knew right away that we wanted to write our vows. Jay didn’t write down his vows, he spoke them from the heart,” the new wife further stated. “[He] was able to just tell me how he felt and shared with me his feelings right off his heart, right there in front of our close family friends.”

Jeannie and Jeezy, who got married on March 27 at their Atlanta home, previously planned to tie the knot at Lake Como or in the South of France. “We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate,” she told Vogue at that time. “But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum further explained, “After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife.” She then concluded, “So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”