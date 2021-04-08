Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.07% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.07%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.07%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:), which rose 4.14% or 111.0 points to trade at 2790.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Hino Motors, Ltd. (T:) added 2.61% or 24.0 points to end at 942.0 and Konami Corp. (T:) was up 2.26% or 150.0 points to 6780.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 3.96% or 47.0 points to trade at 1141.0 at the close. Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 3.43% or 47.0 points to end at 1323.0 and Chiba Bank Ltd (T:) was down 3.35% or 24.0 points to 693.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2864 to 725 and 153 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) rose to 3-years highs; up 4.14% or 111.0 to 2790.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.19 a new 52-week low.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 0.62% or 0.37 to $59.40 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.46% or 0.29 to hit $62.87 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.21% or 3.65 to trade at $1745.25 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.24% to 109.58, while EUR/JPY fell 0.14% to 130.19.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 92.320.