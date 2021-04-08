Japan industry minister denies raising 2030 emissions reduction target to 45% By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama attends a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s industry minister said on Friday there was no truth to a media report that the government was aiming for a 2030 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction of 45% from fiscal year 2013 levels, against the current 26% target.

The target has to be realistic, Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama told a news conference.

Kyodo news agency said on Thursday that Japan is looking to raise its 2030 GHG emissions reduction target to a 45% cut on fiscal 2013 levels from 26% now, citing government sources.

