Janelle Monae Adds Fuel to Nate Wonder Romance Rumors With New Post

The ‘Make Me Feel’ hitmaker has fanned rumors suggesting she is dating her creative collaborator after wishing him a ‘happy birthdae’ in a new Instagram post.

R&B star Janelle Monae has reportedly embarked on a new romance with her creative collaborator, composer Nate Wonder.

The “Make Me Feel” singer was photographed kissing and cuddling Wonder while partying on a yacht off the coast of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Tuesday (06Apr21), which also marked his birthday.

Monae and her man have yet to comment on the status of their relationship, but she took to Instagram on the same day to share a pair of photos of the rumoured couple posing together and captioned the post, “A true wondaland. Happy Birthdae to my favorite planet N8 ‘rocket’ Wonder. @natewonderful.”

Another birthday dedication was uploaded on the profile for her Wondaland Arts Society creative hub, beside which she commented with a string of love-themed emojis, including red hearts, a smiley face with heart eyes, and a smiley face blowing a kiss.

They have been friends since meeting at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia in the early 2000s, and work together through the Wondaland Arts Society.

Monae identified as pansexual in 2018 when she was linked to actress Tessa Thompson.

It’s not the first time Janelle Monae is romantically linked to Nate Wonder.

A year ago on his birthday, the pair also sparked dating rumors as she wished him a happy birthday and called him her “soulnate”.

Their romance rumors dated back when Janelle was linked to Tessa Thompson. Some speculated that the three of them were in a poly relationship, but Tessa denied it. “I didn’t say I was in a relationship,” so the actress tweeted back then.

The clarification came after she made remarks about her friendship with Janelle in an interview. “We love each other deeply. We’re so close, we vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, that’s OK. It doesn’t bother me,” she said.