Ipswich man to face court over child abuse material offences

A Queensland man is facing 15 years jail for allegedly uploading child abuse material to the internet after a joint investigation with law enforcement in America.

The man’s home in Gailes, Ipswich, was searched earlier this year after a report from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States indicated a person from Queensland was using a Google account to upload abuse material.

He’s facing Brisbane Magistrates Court today after police allege they found two laptops, an iPad and five USBs containing child abuse material.

Three mobile phones and two external hard drives were also located and seized for forensic analysis.

The man was charged with three counts of possessing child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service and five counts of possessing child exploitation material, as well as unrelated state offences.

The maximum penalty for these Commonwealth offences is 15 years imprisonment.

AFP Detective Superintendent Paula Hudson said the AFP’s international partnerships were vital to stopping those spreading child abuse material online.

“It takes a network to break a network and this arrest is an example of our strong relationships with international law enforcement,” Detective Superintendent Hudson said.

“Our message to offenders accessing, transmitting and exchanging child abuse material is that the AFP will not stop investigating those responsible for spreading this abhorrent material and bringing them before the court.”