Ingrid Michaelson Really Thought Zayn Malik Was Married to Gigi Hadid

The ‘Girls and Boys’ singer is still horrified by her blunder when she said her ‘To Begin Again’ collaborator was married, insisting she genuinely thought he was Gigi’s husband.

Singer Ingrid Michaelson is still mortified after mistakenly suggesting Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were married.

The musician took to Patreon to speak to fans about her new Zayn collaboration, “To Begin Again”, which was created without the stars ever meeting as they worked on the song and accompanying music video.

During the livestream on 29 March (21), she said, “We’ve never met, I’ve never spoken to him. Zayn doesn’t do stuff he doesn’t wanna do, and the fact that he did this song is very flattering. He’s such a private person and now he’s married and has a child so, he does the things he wants to do.”

Devotees were quick to pick up on the marriage line and, as the former One Direction star became a trending topic on Twitter, Ingrid realised she had misspoken and took to social media to declare she had “made a mistake.”

Even now, Ingrid admits she is still horrified at having caused such an uproar with a throwaway comment.

Speaking on radio show “Christine & Sal“, she joked, “Maybe I just start revealing (other) celebrity marriages.”

Confessing she did not like the sudden rush of attention following her Zayn remark, she explained, “So I’ve had my brief experience of being a super famous person and I don’t like it. I’m done… I want to wear, like, a mask and just never be seen by anyone ever again.”

And Ingrid insists it was a genuine mistake.

“I don’t know, I thought he was married!” she shared. “So spoiler alert – not married! Somebody was in that chat livestream that was dictating everything I said about him and posted it on Twitter.”

Recalling her shock at the fan response, she said, “I was like, ‘Oh no!’ It was a whole thing. And I had to go on Instagram and be like, ‘So you guys, as far as I know he’s not…’ I don’t even feel like I have the right to say he’s not married.”

“Like, at this point, I’m afraid to say anything. So I was like, ‘As far as I know, he is not married. But I really don’t know anything. I am sorry and that’s it.'”

Zayn has yet to comment on the controversy. He and model girlfriend Gigi welcomed daughter Khai last September (20).