Indonesia’s rupiah leads Asian currencies lower; equities broadly up

Indonesia’s rupiah led declines for most

of Asia’s emerging currencies on Thursday after a contentious

proposal to expand the central bank’s mandate, that in the past

sparked worries on its independence, received fresh support from

the President.

Stock markets in the region broadly edged higher, though

Philippine equities, which have risen for three straight

sessions, fell 1.3%, their most in more than a week.

The South Korean won weakened up to 0.4%,

slipping from a six-week high scaled in the previous session,

while Thai baht softened 0.3% to hit its lowest since

October.

Indonesia’s rupiah, which backs some of the

highest-yielding debt in emerging markets, lost half a percent

on a report that President Joko Widodo was pushing to expand

Bank of Indonesia’s mandate to include economic growth and job

creation.

Last year, his administration and some lawmakers fielded a

draft bill to expand the central bank’s mandate, drawing concern

among foreign investors – who hold a major chunk of the

country’s debt – over greater government oversight of the

central bank.

“These reports have caused concerns whether it will erode

the independence of the central bank in the way it manages

monetary policy, leading to the underperformance of the