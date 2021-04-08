Indonesia’s rupiah leads Asian currencies lower; equities broadly up

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Indonesia’s rupiah led declines for most

of Asia’s emerging currencies on Thursday after a contentious

proposal to expand the central bank’s mandate, that in the past

sparked worries on its independence, received fresh support from

the President.

Stock markets in the region broadly edged higher, though

Philippine equities, which have risen for three straight

sessions, fell 1.3%, their most in more than a week.

The South Korean won weakened up to 0.4%,

slipping from a six-week high scaled in the previous session,

while Thai baht softened 0.3% to hit its lowest since

October.

Indonesia’s rupiah, which backs some of the

highest-yielding debt in emerging markets, lost half a percent

on a report that President Joko Widodo was pushing to expand

Bank of Indonesia’s mandate to include economic growth and job

creation.

Last year, his administration and some lawmakers fielded a

draft bill to expand the central bank’s mandate, drawing concern

among foreign investors – who hold a major chunk of the

country’s debt – over greater government oversight of the

central bank.

“These reports have caused concerns whether it will erode

the independence of the central bank in the way it manages

monetary policy, leading to the underperformance of the

currency,” Khoon Goh, head of Asia research for ANZ said.

Indian stocks extended their gains, rising 0.9% to

hit their highest since mid-March, after the central bank on

Wednesday left rates unchanged at record lows and committed to a

large bond purchase program.

That sent the rupee sharply lower on Wednesday, but

it recovered some ground on Thursday to firm up to 0.4%.

While stocks fell in Manila, the peso firmed 0.4% as

after Philippines reported its smallest trade deficit in three

months in February, on the back of falling imports and a decline

in the slowdown of exports.

Overnight, minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s March

meeting showed that officials remained cautious about the risks

from the global coronavirus pandemic, even as the U.S. economy

is showing signs of a strong recovery that is slated to

outperform the rest of the world. Officials committed to

continue monetary policy support until a rebound was more

secure.

The dollar held to a two-week low, while yields on the

10-year Treasuries were trading around 1.6669%.

The rise in U.S. yields over the past month and a half had

built concerns in emerging markets of foreign outflows given the

strength of the U.S. recovery and whether the Fed would need to

roll out support earlier than it has indicated.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fell 3.5 basis points

to 6.505%

** Financials and technology firms pushed the Nifty 50

higher

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0411 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %

Japan +0.10 -5.91 -0.41 7.89

China -0.06 -0.29 0.19 0.38

India +0.00 -1.99 0.71 6.74

Indonesia -0.48 -3.57 0.17 1.14

Malaysia -0.21 -2.86 0.26 -1.38

Philippines +0.41 -1.15 -0.55 -7.35

S.Korea -0.07 -2.77 -0.01 9.17

Singapore +0.06 -1.45 0.01 12.39

Taiwan +0.03 +0.23 0.48 14.69

Thailand -0.38 -4.74 -0.09 7.30

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth

Maxwell)

