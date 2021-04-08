India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.37% By Investing.com



India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.37%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.37%, while the index climbed 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were JSW Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 9.21% or 51.80 points to trade at 614.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) added 4.98% or 43.55 points to end at 918.40 and Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:) was up 4.47% or 1352.00 points to 31582.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:), which fell 1.13% or 10.65 points to trade at 934.90 at the close. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) declined 1.09% or 10.00 points to end at 908.50 and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.09% or 6.80 points to 614.25.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.24% to 7042.95, Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.95% to settle at 1573.75 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.52% to close at 1028.30.

The worst performers were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.07% to 935.35 in late trade, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.05% to settle at 103.55 and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.05% to 614.30 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1070 to 584 and 70 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1786 rose and 1022 declined, while 158 ended unchanged.

Shares in JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 9.21% or 51.80 to 614.10. Shares in Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.98% or 43.55 to 918.40. Shares in Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.47% or 1352.00 to 31582.65. Shares in UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.24% or 286.50 to 7042.95.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 0.32% to 20.3125.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.31% or 5.35 to $1746.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.75% or 0.45 to hit $59.32 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.57% or 0.36 to trade at $62.80 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.31% to 74.581, while EUR/INR rose 0.26% to 88.4830.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 92.418.