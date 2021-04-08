India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.37% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.37%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.37%, while the index climbed 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were JSW Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 9.21% or 51.80 points to trade at 614.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) added 4.98% or 43.55 points to end at 918.40 and Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:) was up 4.47% or 1352.00 points to 31582.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:), which fell 1.13% or 10.65 points to trade at 934.90 at the close. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) declined 1.09% or 10.00 points to end at 908.50 and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.09% or 6.80 points to 614.25.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.24% to 7042.95, Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.95% to settle at 1573.75 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.52% to close at 1028.30.

The worst performers were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.07% to 935.35 in late trade, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.05% to settle at 103.55 and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.05% to 614.30 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1070 to 584 and 70 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1786 rose and 1022 declined, while 158 ended unchanged.

Shares in JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 9.21% or 51.80 to 614.10. Shares in Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.98% or 43.55 to 918.40. Shares in Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.47% or 1352.00 to 31582.65. Shares in UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.24% or 286.50 to 7042.95.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 0.32% to 20.3125.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.31% or 5.35 to $1746.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.75% or 0.45 to hit $59.32 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.57% or 0.36 to trade at $62.80 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.31% to 74.581, while EUR/INR rose 0.26% to 88.4830.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 92.418.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR