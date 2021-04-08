IMF sees uncertainty around Argentina’s economic policies: official By Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – There is still a lot of uncertainty about Argentina’s economic policy path to make the country’s debt sustainable, an official at the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

“There’s always at least two legs to any restructuring. One is how you change the terms of your debt contracts, the other one is how you change your policies to make the new debt sustainable. And I think that second leg is where we have a lot of uncertainty,” said Alejandro Werner, the IMF’s head for the Western Hemisphere, in an event hosted by S&P Global (NYSE:).

Argentina and the IMF are in negotiations to replace a failed program signed in 2018 for which the South American country owes the Fund about $45 billion.

