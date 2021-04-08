IHOP plans to hire 10,000 workers as demand picks up By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A stack of pancakes are pictured at an IHOP restaurant in Los Angeles

(Reuters) – Dine Brands Global (NYSE:) Inc’s IHOP pancake house chain said on Thursday it plans to hire 10,000 employees, as the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic-driven slump pushes restaurants to hire more workers to keep pace with renewed demand.

Fast-food companies and some other restaurant chains have seen sales rise as the weather turns warmer, limits on dining room capacities lifted, and people using stimulus checks to eat out.

However, the pace of hiring is slow compared to the booming demand. The U.S. restaurant industry in March was about 1.2 million employees short from the same month in 2020, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

IHOP said it would look to fill part-time and full-time roles across its over 1,600 U.S. restaurants.

“With the country reopening and states lifting mandates, we see a restaurant renaissance on the horizon,” IHOP President Jay Johns said.

Taco Bell, part of Yum Brands Inc, said earlier this week it would hire at least 5,000 workers at an April job fair, while McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:) franchisees are aiming to recruit 5,000 employees just in the state of Ohio, according to local media reports in late March.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR