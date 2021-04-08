Horton-Tucker, VanVleet, Bembry suspended one game

The NBA is suspending Los Angeles Lakers forward Talen Horton-Tucker and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and forward DeAndre Bembry for one game due to their altercation during the Lakers’ win over the Raptors on Tuesday.

Raptors guard OG Anunoby was fined $30,000 and Lakers center Montrezl Harrell was fined $20,000 for their roles, though neither were suspended.

The scuffle began when Dennis Schroder fouled Anunoby as he was attempting a lay-up. Anunoby responded by grabbing Schroder by the leg and forcing him to the ground, which caused Harrell to run over and begin shoving Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr.

The suspensions of Horton-Tucker, VanVleet and Bembry may come as a surprise given their reduced roles in the actual action, but the NBA said that they were suspended for leaving the bench area. Horton-Tucker and Bembry will serve their suspensions during their respective games on Thursday, while VanVleet will miss a game once he has returned from a hip injury.