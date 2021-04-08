Henry Cavill Photographed Holding Hands With Mystery Girlfriend

Instagram

Captured taking a casual London stroll with the unidentified blonde girl, ‘The Witcher’ star is seen beaming as they walk through a park with his dog Kal in tow.

Henry Cavill seemed to have found himself a new lady love. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the actor playing Superman in “Justice League” was captured holding hands with a mystery blonde girl while taking a stroll in London.

The “Man of Steel” star was caught on camera with the blond-haired beauty on Tuesday, April 6. Pictures of their outing have since made their rounds online via Daily Mail. Most of the images displayed the 37-year-old heartthrob beaming as he held his rumored girlfriend’s hand while walking through a park with his dog Kal in tow.

Keeping a low-key appearance, Henry donned blue jeans, a waxwork jacket, a black beanie and navy face mask. His female companion put on an all-black get-up with a long black coat, a turtle neck T-shirt, and ripped black denim jeans. She completed her look with matching colored bag, face mask and sunglasses.

Henry has previously been linked to a number of females. In 2011, “The Witcher” star ended his engagement to professional show jumping rider Ellen Whitaker shortly after the proposal. He had romanced Tara King, Marisa Gonzalo and Gina Carano. In 2018, he called it quits with stunt double Lucy Cork after a year of dating.

Back in 2013, “The Tudors” actor was linked to “The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco. The two were reported to have only dated for a couple of weeks, and Kaley once told Cosmopolitan about their short-lived romance. “I had no one following me until I met Superman. I’ve been in this business for 20 years, and my whole life, I could go anywhere, do anything,” she recalled.

Henry himself has addressed the negative side of fame to his relationships. In a 2017 interview, he shared, “There is obviously a flip-side to [fame], too: as soon as I get into a relationship, a slew of hate, directed at me as well as the girl, saying that ‘I’ve changed.’ I haven’t changed a bit.”

“But you have to take all of that in your stride, there are positive and negative parts to all of it, but ultimately it is enormously flattering to have people care that much,” he elaborated. “As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone in my life, it is a good thing. As soon as it starts to affect people in my life, that’s when I draw back.”