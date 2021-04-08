HARD Version 2 Enables Institutions To Earn +25% APY On Bitcoin With Cross-chain Money Market By BTC Peers



HARD Version 2 Enables Institutions To Earn +25% APY On Bitcoin With Cross-chain Money Market



San Francisco, April 8th, 2021 1500 UTC: HARD Protocol Version 2 introduces significant changes and enhancements to the HARD cross-chain money market. HARD Money Market V2 will have the cheapest borrowing rates of any crypto lending facility in the first 3 months. Catering to the needs of institutional players will take DeFi to the next level of mainstream adoption.

HARD Protocol is a decentralized money market built on the Kava platform and enables lending and borrowing of cross-chain assets. In the Version 2 upgrade, several enhancements will become accessible to financial institutions looking to explore the decentralized finance industry. Providing an option for the companies that hold the largest currencies in the world including to earn +25% APY without counterparty risk is a gamechanger for decentralized finance.

When the testnet concludes, Kava 5 will launch on the mainnet, as does the HARD Protocol V2 upgrade. The technology to expand Kava’s appeal and the HARD money market confirms the team’s vision to bring cross-chain DeFi solutions to a global audience.

With HARD Protocol Version 2, borrowing with variable interest rates will become available to all users. Additionally, the upgrade introduces support for distributing the HARD token, the governance token of the HARD Protocol to both suppliers and borrowers of assets which further improves the effective yields offered to lenders on the platform and ensures all users, lenders and borrowers alike, get a say in the ongoing governance and evolution of the platform.

As part of the HARD Protocol Version 2 upgrade, developers and end-users across of a wide range of cryptocurrency asset types will now for the first time have the ability to earn interest denominated in their native asset. will earn more with their cryptocurrency assets via the HARD money market.

Additionally, the HARD Governance model will undergo some changes and enhancements. The HARD community of token holders have the power to update protocol parameters, add money markets for additional crypto asset types, and update allocations of HARD token rewards in each money market to drive demand and usage through the built-in governance processes. Not only will this help grow the appeal of the HARD money market, but it will also empower our users further.

HARD Protocol continues to flexibly adapt to how retail users and financial institutions use the cross-chain money market to earn superior yields on digital assets. Enhanced governance by the community plays a crucial role in those proceedings as we seek to optimize the system even further. Hard Protocol will continue to evolve, upgrade, and make future changes through its decentralized governance process to ensure it will always suit the needs of its growing user base.

About KAVA

Kava Labs is focused on democratizing financial services and making them openly accessible to anyone, anywhere in the world. In 2019 Kava Labs built the Kava blockchain, a foundational platform designed to provide the most safe, secure, and reliable experience for accessing Decentralized Financial(DeFi) apps and services. Today that platform manages over $1B in assets on behalf of users and is growing rapidly.

HARD Protocol is the world’s first multi-chain money market for cryptocurrencies enabling users to borrow, lend, and earn interest on the assets. HARD Protocol is built on the Kava platform leveraging its safe, secure, and reliable DeFi infrastructure to deliver its money market product globally to anyone, anywhere.

