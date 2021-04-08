Hailey Baldwin Addresses Viral TikTok Video About Her Alleged ‘Rude’ Behavior: It Upsets Me

Instagram

Hailey Baldwin recalled when she felt upset over a TikTok video last summer. In the viral video, the model wife of Justin Bieber was slammed for her alleged poor behavior. She opened up about the matter in her YouTube video with guest Dr. Jess Clemons as they talked about cancel culture, mental health and social media.

Hailey explained to the doctor that she was upset when former restaurant hostess Julia Carolan accused her of being rude while she was a patron at her workplace. “This is gonna be controversial,” Julia said in her TikTok clip. “I’ve met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!”

In her YouTube video, which has garnered more than 50,000 views, Hailey admitted that “when I saw her video I was so upset.” She continued, “There’s never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me, but it made me kind of frustrated because you never know what someone’s going through. I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad, and so heartbroken that like engaging with people felt hard for me.”

The 24-year-old model went on to say, “I wish I didn’t act that way towards her. I’m a human and I made a mistake and I acted a way that was out of character for me. I acted a way that I don’t want to be. I’m trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person. I’m open to people correcting me.”

She added she didn’t think “people that try to correct me and try to tell me what I need to be and what I need to do, need to be people on social media.”

Hailey also discussed her husband Justin Bieber and what he’s been going through. “I had it on a much smaller level, but even my husband had to just go through everything in front of everybody and make lots of mistakes in front of the entire world,” she said of the “Sorry” singer. “There was nothing that he could do that would get by the media. It always made me feel really sad for him, because so much of what was going on was what anybody his age would be doing, except it was on this much bigger scale.”





Gushing over the singer, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin went on to say, “I always say to him, I’m so impressed with how normal you are because I don’t even know what that feels like to go through mentally, emotionally, physically and I know that it did have an effect, a big effect on him. And I’m just grateful that he’s able to be the mature, stable adult that he is now.”