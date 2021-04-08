Gwyneth Paltrow’s Birthday Message And Photos Of Son Moses

“Happy birthday you little shredder.”

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her son Moses in honor of his 15th birthday!

For the special day, she took to Instagram to post some rare photos of her son showing off his skateboarding skills.

While Moses looked like the spitting image of his dad Chris Martin in the first snap, the second photo showcased just why he earned the nickname “little shredder.”

Gwyneth recently opened up about Moses’ passion for skateboarding, telling Jimmy Kimmel that it has been a great hobby for him during the pandemic.


Leon Bennett / Getty Images

“What’s great is that he’s a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of, just like, solo, outside, exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that,” Gwyneth explained.

Moses’ appearances on Gwyneth’s Instagram are few and far between, as he seemingly chooses to mostly stay out of the public eye.

But when he does choose to join in on social media, it definitely makes for some super cute family photos!

