GM cutting production at several North American plants due to chip shortage: CNBC By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Chevrolet Equinox SUVs are parked awaiting shipment near the General Motors Co (GM) CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll



(Reuters) – General Motors Co (NYSE:) is cutting production at several of its North American plants due to chip shortage, CNBC reported on Thursday.

The cost of the closures is factored into the company’s earnings forecast for the year, the report said. (https://cnb.cx/3fTldu0)

GM was not immediately available for comment.