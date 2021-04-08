Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.17% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.17%, while the index climbed 0.45%, and the index climbed 0.88%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 2.50% or 2.85 points to trade at 116.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Adidas AG (DE:) added 2.04% or 5.52 points to end at 276.75 and RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) was up 1.83% or 0.620 points to 34.520 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Covestro AG (DE:), which fell 2.38% or 1.360 points to trade at 55.760 at the close. Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.62% or 1.230 points to end at 74.470 and Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.34% or 0.140 points to 10.330.

The top performers on the MDAX were Puma SE (DE:) which rose 5.55% to 90.71, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.48% to settle at 448.800 and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which gained 2.76% to close at 138.000.

The worst performers were K&S AG (DE:) which was down 2.95% to 8.500 in late trade, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which lost 2.72% to settle at 11.270 and Lanxess AG (DE:) which was down 2.60% to 63.045 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.48% to 448.800, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which was up 2.76% to settle at 138.000 and Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.55% to close at 70.350.

The worst performers were Drillisch AG (DE:) which was down 1.76% to 23.420 in late trade, United Internet AG NA (DE:) which lost 1.49% to settle at 33.810 and Cancom SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.28% to 48.690 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 352 to 324 and 77 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 2.56% to 17.51 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.92% or 16.05 to $1757.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.12% or 0.07 to hit $59.70 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.27% or 0.17 to trade at $63.33 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.40% to 1.1918, while EUR/GBP rose 0.33% to 0.8669.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.44% at 92.067.