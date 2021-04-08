‘Game of Thrones’ to Celebrate 10th Anniversary by Sharing Never-Before-Seen Footage

HBO

In addition to that, HBO also encouraging fans to take part in a season one marathon of the hit series on Saturday, April 10 to raise funds for charities picked by members of the cast.

“Game of Thrones” bosses are planning to spread the love as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of the hit show’s launch.

The first episode of the fantasy drama aired in April 2011, and to mark the occasion, the show’s producers have shared hours of behind-the-scenes footage, clips and trailers on streaming service HBO Max.

On top of that, the TV bosses are also planning to send three couples who staged “Game of Thrones”-themed weddings anniversary gifts including cakes and barrels of wine.

To mark the anniversary, Warner Bros. Consumer Products will also be releasing new products, including a one-of-a-kind Imperial egg by Faberge and a collection of Mikkeller beers inspired by the series.

While the show ended in 2019, HBO isn’t ready to let it go just yet. According to recent reports, the network is currently developing three new spin-off series set in the the universe created by George R.R. Martin.

One of the projects reportedly has the working title “10,000 Ships”, chronicling Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell and founder of the kingdom of Dorne. It would be set a millennium before the events of “Game of Thrones”, meaning that it would explore much older mythos than the Westeros timeline.

Another project would be set in Flea Bottom. Developed by “Rome” creator, the last project was about the head of the House of Velaryon, Lord Corlyn Velaryon, who is also known as the Sea Snake. It was said that the working title for the project was “9 Voyages”.