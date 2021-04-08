French Open postponed to May 30 amid COVID-19 crisis By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros – Roland Gorros logo

PARIS (Reuters) – This year’s French Open tennis tournament has been postponed by a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will begin on May 30, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Thursday.

The French Open, which last year was postponed by four months and took place in front of limited crowds, was due to start this year on May 23.

This year’s edition of the claycourt Grand Slam will finish on June 13, two weeks before the expected start of Wimbledon.

The postponement is set to have an impact on the ATP and WTA calendars, especially on the grasscourt season with tournaments scheduled to start on June 7 in s’Hertogenbosch (WTA and ATP) Stuttgart (ATP) and Nottingham (WTA).

