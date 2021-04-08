French COVID situation serious but some encouraging signs after recent lockdown measures By Reuters

© Reuters. Vaccinations begin at the Stade de France stadium opened as a mass vaccination center
PARIS (Reuters) – The situation in French hospitals remains “serious” but France is starting to see some signs of improvement in regions where it had imposed a lockdown a few weeks ago, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Thursday.
“We have the first encouraging signs in the 16 departments where we had imposed restriction measures,” Attal told a news conference following a meeting of French government ministers.
France is hoping a ramp up of its vaccination campaign, combined with the one-month lockdown in place since last week-end, will help it regain control over the latest outbreak, fuelled by variants of the novel coronavirus.
