French COVID situation serious but some encouraging signs after recent lockdown measures By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – The situation in French hospitals remains “serious” but France is starting to see some signs of improvement in regions where it had imposed a lockdown a few weeks ago, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Thursday.

“We have the first encouraging signs in the 16 departments where we had imposed restriction measures,” Attal told a news conference following a meeting of French government ministers.

France is hoping a ramp up of its vaccination campaign, combined with the one-month lockdown in place since last week-end, will help it regain control over the latest outbreak, fuelled by variants of the novel coronavirus.