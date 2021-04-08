Former NFL player Phillip Adams reportedly kills five people and himself in South Carolina shooting

Former NFL player Phillip Adams shot and killed five people before killing himself Thursday in South Carolina, per reports.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, Barbara Lesslie, 69, and two grandchildren, ages 9 and 5, were pronounced dead at the scene. A fifth victim, 38-year-old James Lewis, was also found dead outside the home in Rock Hill, S.C., which is about 27 miles south of Charlotte, N.C. Lewis had worked at the home.

A sixth victim was hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds,” The Associated Press reports.

The AP reports that Adams killed himself early Thursday after a lengthy search by law enforcement. He was later found in a nearby home. Adams was 33.

The defensive back played in the NFL for the 49ers, Patriots and Raiders, also spending time with the Seahawks, Jets and Falcons.

Lesslie was a prominent and well-known doctor in South Carolina, who also authored a book.

Adams suffered several injuries while in the league, including multiple concussions and a severe ankle injury.

He played college football at South Carolina State University and was a seventh-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2010.

Adams last spent time on an NFL roster in 2015 with Atlanta.