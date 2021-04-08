Former NFL player Phillip Adams kills five, then himself in shooting

A mass shooting in Rock Hill, S.C., on Wednesday left at least five people dead, and a source who was briefed on the investigation said that the shooter was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who then shot and killed himself.

The anonymous source said that Adams’ parents live in Rock Hill near the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie, who was one of the five victims of the shooting. Lesslie’s wife Barbara was also killed, along with two of their grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, and James Lewis, a 38-year-old who had been working at the Lesslies’ home. A sixth person has been hospitalized due to serious gunshot wounds.

York County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson Trent Faris said that the deputies had found the person they believed was responsible for the shooting after hours of searching. According to the anonymous source, it is believed that Adams killed himself in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Adams was selected in the seventh round of the 2010 draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He ended up playing for the 49ers, Patriots, and Raiders over four seasons. He was last signed by the Atlanta Falcons in 2015 but did not end up playing any games for them.