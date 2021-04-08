Ex-NFL Star Travis Rudolph Arrested on 1st Degree Murder Charge

Instagram

The 25-year-old former Florida State wide receiver allegedly opened fire on a group of people in Lake Park, Florida on Wednesday, April 7, killing one man.

Travis Rudolph, who played for the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins of the National Football League, has been arrested on murder charge. The former wide receiver has been accused of shooting a man to death in Florida.

According to records for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a double shooting on early Wednesday morning, April 7 in Lake Park. One male was found dead, while another victim was transported from the scene of the shooting to the hospital, but his current condition is unknown.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an altercation. Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports that investigators believe the gunman opened fire on 4 people in total, all of whom were passengers in a vehicle together at the time of the shooting.

“Shortly after midnight deputies responded to a double shooting that stemmed from an altercation in the 500 block of N Redwood Drive, Lake Park,” PBSCO said in a press release. “Upon arrival deputies learned that one male was transported to a local hospital for treatment and another male was located a short distance away deceased in the city of West Palm Beach.”

A preliminary investigation led officials to believe that Travis is the man who pulled the trigger. The former Florida State wide receiver was arrested hours after the shooting and was transported to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Main Detention Center.

The 25-year-old free agent is charged with one count of first degree premeditated murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder. He is currently being held without bond.

Travis played college football at Florida State before he signed with the New York Giants in 2017 and the Miami Dolphins in 2018. In 2020, he signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. The team announced on Wednesday he was released in the wake of the murder charges.

In 2016, the 25-year-old went viral after a video surfaced online of him eating lunch with an autistic student, who had been sitting alone, during a visit to Montford Middle School in Tallahassee, Florida. He is also the cousin of former NFL star Devin Hester.