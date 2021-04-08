Ether price takes on Bitcoin — What’s behind the sharp rise in demand? By Cointelegraph

Price predictions aside, is undeniably leading the charge in crypto, being home to flagship decentralized finance and nonfungible token projects. However, this move comes at a time when the network is at a major crossroads.

Breaking new all-time highs, the recent price action of Ether (ETH) took the crypto market by storm and signaled an official start to alt season. Several analysts are predicting that Ether will surpass its previous all-time high of $2,130 and continue to outperform in the foreseeable future.

