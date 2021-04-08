Home Business Equilibrium raises $2.5M to secure support for Polkadot parachain bid By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Equilibrium, a Polkadot-based decentralized finance project and parachain candidate, has raised $2.5 million from a number of venture funds primarily involved in the Polkadot ecosystem.

Heavy Polkadot backers like KR1, Signum Capital and Hypersphere Ventures joined Equilibrium’s round. Other participants from the general crypto investment ecosystem include OKEx’s Block Dream Fund, Genesis Block Ventures, CMS Holdings, AU21 Capital, DFG Capital, PNYX Ventures, FBG Capital, LD Capital and others.