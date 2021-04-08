Equilibrium raises $2.5M to secure support for Polkadot parachain bid By Cointelegraph

Equilibrium raises $2.5M to secure support for Polkadot parachain bid
Equilibrium, a Polkadot-based decentralized finance project and parachain candidate, has raised $2.5 million from a number of venture funds primarily involved in the Polkadot ecosystem.
Heavy Polkadot backers like KR1, Signum Capital and Hypersphere Ventures joined Equilibrium’s round. Other participants from the general crypto investment ecosystem include OKEx’s Block Dream Fund, Genesis Block Ventures, CMS Holdings, AU21 Capital, DFG Capital, PNYX Ventures, FBG Capital, LD Capital and others.
