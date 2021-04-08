EOS Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $6.4895 by 20:02 (00:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.24% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 4.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $6.1318B, or 0.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $6.4418 to $6.4895 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 16.49%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.7212B or 2.60% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5.2381 to $7.0821 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 71.76% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,195.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.02% on the day.

was trading at $2,085.10 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.30%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,089.3343B or 55.08% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $241.0001B or 12.19% of the total cryptocurrency market value.