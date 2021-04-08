Emma Corrin Showered With Support After Seemingly Coming Out

Instagram

Sharing some pictures from her magazine photoshoot where she is dressed up as a bride, the Diana depicter on ‘The Crown’ refers to herself as a ‘queer bride’ in the caption.

Emma Corrin has seemingly confirmed her sexual orientation. After referring to herself as a “queer” in her recent social media post, the Lady Diana depicter on “The Crown” season 4 found herself showered with support from many.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, April 7, the 25-year-old beauty posted some pictures from her Pop magazine feature where she was dressed up as a bride. In the accompaniment of the post, she declared, “ur fave queer bride.”

Emma’s post has since been flooded with supportive comments from her fans. One individual exclaimed, “Wait is this your coming out? OH MY GOD YES QUEER RIGHTS EVERYONE. I’M FEELING SO VALID RN.” Another raved, “SO PROUD OF YOU EMMAAAAA.” A third chimed in, “YEAH BABY SO PROUDDD.”

The English native also received overwhelming support on Twitter. One user gushed, “Emma corrin coming out as queer and being her true self out loud i’m so endlessly proud of my girl <33!!” Another added, “emma corrin trending for being cool and pretty and queer. love that for her.” Someone else penned, “omg emma always gave me queer vibes !!! glad to know i was right.”

Emma’s revelation came two months after she was uncovered to be coupling up with Harry Styles for Amazon Studios’ romantic drama “My Policeman“. The actress and the One Direction member have since sent the internet abuzz with their upcoming project since they reportedly have a “close” bond.

In late August 2020, a source told The Sun that Emma and Harry began their friendship after they were introduced at one of his gigs. The source then told the outlet, “There’s nothing romantic between Harry and Emma but they became friends because they know loads of the same people.”

“She is expecting her life to change dramatically when ‘The Crown’ airs, because suddenly everyone will be interested in who she is,” the insider further claimed. “So it’s nice to have pals like Harry who know how to deal with fame.”