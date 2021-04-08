Dwayne Johnson ‘Ready’ for Filming ‘Black Adam’ as He Flaunts His Muscular Quads

WENN/Patricia Schlein

The retired professional wrestler, who reportedly will be joined by James Cusati-Moyer in the DC superhero film, reveals that the movie production will start ‘this week.’

AceShowbiz –

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson cannot hide his eagerness to start working on “Black Adam“. Showing off his muscular quads on his recent social media post, the professional wrestler-turned-actor announced that he is “ready” to film the movie.

On Wednesday, April 7, the 48-year-old made use of Instagram to post a photo of him at a gym. Alongside the snap in which he wore a sweat-soaked long sleeved shirt and short shorts, he first wrote, “Black Adam ready. It’s always the work we quietly put in when no one is watching that changes the game.”

“Grateful for the grind. (and the face of my Warrior Spirit always watching my back) #BlackAdam #DCUniverse #ChangeTheGame,” the husband of Lauren Hashian further noted. “Production kicks off this week.”

<br />

The “Baywatch” star has since prompted his famous friends to leave comments on his post. One in particular was “The Purge” actor Frank Grillo who suggested, “You should just compete in the Olympia bro.” Phil Heath of “Generation Iron” additionally raved, “Now this is what I’m talking about!!!!”

A few hours after The Rock shared the picture, it was reported that James Cusati-Moyer will join the cast of “Black Adam”. However, the Tony nominee’s role in the upcoming movie is still being kept under wraps.

Aside from The Rock and James, Noah Centineo and Aldsi Hodge will also appear in the movie as Atom Smasher and Hawkman respectively. In addition, Quintessa Swindell will star as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan is cast as Doctor Fate. Sarah Shahi and Marwan Kenzari‘s roles, meanwhile, remain unknown.

<br />

“Black Adam” will be released on July 29, 2022. The Rock announced on Instagram, “A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself. ‘BLACK ADAM’ is coming July 29, 2022. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. #BlackAdam #ManInBlack #GlobalForce @BlackAdamMovie.”